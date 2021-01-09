Chilly and sunny afternoon

mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the low 30s across our area.

This afternoon the clouds will give way and the sunshine will come back into the forecast! A lighter wind will stick around this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s for both today and tomorrow. A few high clouds will begin streaming into the region late Sunday ahead of our next front. .

An area of low pressure will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico Monday. This will lead to a round of cold rain for the Gulf Coast. Farther north across central and northern Alabama, winter weather will be possible. Highs will barely reach 50. Temperatures will slowly warm through the middle of next week with highs approaching 60 by Thursday.