Chilly and dry night, Nice and mild Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a chilly start, but temperatures warmed nicely thanks to sunny skies. More nice weather lies ahead for the work week.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s and lower 40s along and north of I-10 to the middle and upper 40s at the coast. Skies will stay mostly clear.

A quiet weather stretch continues. Expect cool mornings with dry and mild afternoons. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s over the next few days. Some moisture may sneak into the area by the end of the week only enough to give us a few more clouds. Highs will continue to warm into the upper 80 by the end of the week.

The pattern will remain quiet and tranquil. Our next significant rain chance will hold off until early next week.