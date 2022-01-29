MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening! It was a sunny but cold day along the Gulf Coast. Those temperatures will stay chilly overnight with a low around 30 and clear skies. Heading into your Sunday, you will want to keep the layers ready for the morning hours, but temperatures will jump a bit from yesterday with highs into the low 60’s. You can look forward to mostly sunny conditions making for a gorgeous day across the region.

By Monday, temperatures will increase again with mostly clear conditions. Our next change in rain chances comes on Tuesday with a 20 percent chances of showers, and those rain chances along with our temperatures will increase through mid-week. Our next system looks to come through the News 5 area on Thursday with a 60 percent chance of showers and storms.