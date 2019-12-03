Chilly and clear today, warming trend through the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Most of us this morning are waking up in the 30’s so grab a hot chocolate, hot coffee and a coat before heading out! Today will be another chilly day with below average temperatures only topping out in the mid-to-upper 50’s. The good news is we will have plenty of sunshine and not to much wind at only 5-10 mph!

Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with clear skies. You will still need that jacket!

The next couple of days look sunny with a general warming trend until Friday. We will reach near 70 degrees by the end of your work week, but that is when the pattern shifts with our next cold front approaching. Ahead of this front, Friday looks to be a wet day with showers. No storms are expected at this time.