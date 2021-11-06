Chilly and clear afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a CHILLY start to our day with temperatures around the low to mid 40s. There is plenty of sunshine and dry air this weekend. Highs will reach the upper 60s this weekend. A great day to spend outdoors!

Tomorrow morning will be even colder with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s! A warming trend will kick into gear early next week with highs back in the mid 70s. Continued sunshine will kick temperatures into the lower and middle 70s. Another cold front will slide through the Gulf Coast late next week ushering in another blast of cool air by next weekend.

