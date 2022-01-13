Chilly AM, mild and sunny PM

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out chilly this morning in the 30’s for most north of I-10 and 40’s near the coast. We are continuing to see a few clouds, but those will clear out this morning. The radar is clear.

Throughout the day, we will see tons of sunshine with highs rebounding back into the low-to-mid 60’s. Tonight, lows will drop back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under clear skies.

Friday looks just lovely with highs in the 60’s and tons of sunshine! That changes Saturday as our next system approaches and brings the chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon, evening, and overnight period. There is a small chance for some strong storms mainly in NW FL near the coastline, but that chance is low. After that moves out, cold air will rush in for the second half of Sunday into next week.