Chilly air settles in tonight, more comfortable days ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will push across the Gulf Coast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lingering rain will continue into the overnight period as winds begin to shift to the north west. Temperatures will cool down with Tuesday morning temperatures starting out around 60.

High pressure will set up shop Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lead to sunshine, cooler mornings, and pleasant afternoons. Morning lows will fall into the 50s Wednesday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

A warm front will lift north from the Gulf Friday leading to more clouds and a chance of showers and storms. Lingering showers will stick around through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s and morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.