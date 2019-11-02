Chilly again tonight, more sunshine tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be chilly and clear again with lows dropping to the mid-40’s along the coast and upper 30’s inland. It will be a great night to head to the Greater Gulf State Fair, but be sure to grab a jacket!

Tomorrow will be much like today with highs in the lower 60’s, clear skies, and plenty of sunshine.

Next week we will gradually warm up to more seasonable temperatures in the mid-70’s with lows in the upper 50’s. Rain chances also increase midweek ahead of our next cold front forecast to pass our area Thursday into Friday. This will give us another cool down for the weekend.

The tropics are quiet.