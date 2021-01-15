Chill night ahead, Dry weather through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A dry and cool air mass is settling into the region. This will carry into the weekend.

Gusty winds out of the west will lessen through the evening. Winds will stay out of the west at around ten miles per hour. Temperatures will cool steadily through the evening and overnight hours. You will certainly need a jacket if you are out late tonight. Saturday morning lows will range from near freezing along and north of I-10 to the near 40° at the coast.

Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend with a lighter breeze. Highs pressure will keep skies sunny. Afternoon highs will range from lower 50s inland to the middle 50s at the coast.

The weather pattern will begin shifting next week as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the southern states. Highs will reach the lower 60s Monday and will likely approach 70° by the end of the week. The region will remain rain-free through mid-week. Some showers will be possible by next Thursday and Friday.