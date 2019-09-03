Category 3 hurricane Dorian still stalled over Bahamas, dry skies and heat locally

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday!

Today will be hot with highs in the mid 90s and little to no chance for rain. This trend will continue as we reach the mid to upper 90s by midweek. Our next chance for rain is Sunday and Monday only at 20%. This dry spell is not normal and would not usually happen in September. This is occurring because of our location with respect to hurricane Dorian. Our area is on the west side of Dorian, and with the way a hurricane rotates (low pressure: counter-clockwise), we are in a location with dry air coming from the north.

Hurricane Dorian is still stationary over the Bahamas, but is forecasted to move slowly to the northwest early today, turn towards the north-northwest by tonight, to the north by Wednesday and the northeast on Thursday. Dorian is expected to continue to be devastating to the Bahamas through today, move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, near the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday night and Thursday and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday. Dorian will not impact our area.