Calmer Weather Through Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday! The storms have moved away and we are now entering a stretch of what will be mostly quiet weather. A complete overview of yesterday’s storm reports and damage reports can be found in the weather section on our website.

Today will be a sunny day along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will stay on the warm side with highs in the middle 80s for most spots. Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler at the beaches and along the bay. Even though it will be warm, a little lower humidity will help today feel pleasant.

Winds will return out of the south ahead of a weak front for Saturday. This cold front will bring some extra clouds and a slim rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Sunday and Monday, falling closer to seasonal averages. The pattern will remain quiet through Tuesday before our next chance for rain returns next Wednesday. For the end of the week next week it’s back to sunshine.