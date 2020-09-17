Calmer Weather for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today’s weather headlines include calmer weather, still some ongoing flooding concerns, and the tropics aren’t slowing down.

Beginning with the flooding concerns, they are mainly tied to rivers. There are some rivers that will remain in major flood stage today. We’re already seeing levels dropping in some rivers, but other may rise into the afternoon as water moves downstream. In the next 24 hours all rivers will begin dropping. You can check levels below here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=mob

Today and tomorrow, the weather will cooperate. There will be a slight chance for a few passing showers, but the rain chance will remain below 50%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Today it’s a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky.

By the weekend we will trend cooler while keeping a slight chance for showers. Highs will run more-so in the upper 70s with overnight lows mainly in the 60s.

In the tropics there is plenty of activity, but as of right now there are no imminent threats here. We’re keeping an eye on a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This will meander in the short term. Most models have this eventually moving towards the western Gulf in the next handful of days. We’ll continue to watch and keep you posted. Elsewhere there are two named storms, Teddy & Vicky, plus two disturbances. None of those currently pose a threat to the US.