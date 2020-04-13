Calmer and Mild Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast and happy Monday. The threat of severe weather has come to an end for the Gulf Coast. We’ll get much calmer weather for our Monday.

Clouds will continue to clear and just before daybreak we’ll see temperatures fall into the middle 60s for lows. We’ll warm up steadily past sunrise and by this afternoon it’s upper 70s to lower 80s with a light north wind. Even with lower 80s with lower humidity it will be a nice day along the Gulf Coast.

Tonight, in a word will be pleasant. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will fall into the 50s. Some may need a sweater as a north wind will be around 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures return to the lower 80s tomorrow while we introduce a slight chance for a handful of afternoon pop ups at a 20% as we get the sea-breeze going. Showers are likely tomorrow night with scattered showers lingering into Wednesday morning. Dry skies return by Wednesday afternoon along with a dip in temperatures During the day it will be highs in the low to mid 70s with lows by Thursday morning in the upper 40s! Thursday will be a chamber of commerce day with middle 70s and sunshine.

The brief cooler daytime highs won’t last though as by Friday into the weekend we’re back to the lower 80s for highs with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.