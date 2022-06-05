MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most places west of I-65 stayed dry this afternoon and evening. A few showers and storms were seen in our northeastern Alabama counties in northwest Florida. Tonight, you can expect temperatures in the upper-60’s and low-70’s with mostly clear conditions.

We will hold onto the warm temperatures heading into tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the low-90’s. Similar to today, a brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out especially in our coastal communities. Rip current risk will remain low over the next few days, so it will be a great opportunity over the next few days to soak up the sun along the Gulf beaches.

Temperatures will stay consistent over the next several days in the low-90’s. Rain chances will remain low over the next few days, but they will increase by the end of the work week with our wettest day most likely on Saturday.



In the tropics, Tropical Storm Alex is continuing to move to the east-northeast into the Atlantic at 28 mph. This system has strengthened over the past several hours, and it will bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda. This system poses no threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast

Have a great week!