Calm and Mild Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning. The severe weather threat has come to an end. The first half of the week will bring quieter weather, however by midweek it’s more showers and thunderstorms.

Clouds will gradually clear today. By midday, it will be a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures today start in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a light northwest wind. By the afternoon it will be highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the middle and upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a continuation of the weather from today. That means sunshine and highs near 80s.

Changes will arrive heading into mid-week. Moisture will begin to increase along with our cloud coverage on Wednesday. Highs will remain close to 80. The first half of the day looks dry, but rain chances increase by Wednesday night. From the night into early Thursday it will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of which could be strong and there’s a low-end risk for severe weather west of I-65.

By the second half of Thursday, we are clearing once again and staying mild. Friday is dry, but another front will arrive Saturday. This will lead to a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms before we get a sunny and seasonable Sunday.