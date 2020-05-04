MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello Gulf Coast, hopefully, your week is off to a good start. Today’s headlines include areas of patchy fog this morning, mostly dry skies continuing, and building warmth until we get to mid-week.

If you have to be anywhere early today, give yourself a little extra time as you may encounter some patchy fog. Any fog will mix away by mid-morning and it will be another day full of sunshine. We start comfortable with temperatures near 60, but we’ll warm quickly. This afternoon will bring highs in the mid-80s along I-10, farther inland a few upper 80s are possible, and at the coast, it’s lower 80s.

Tonight will continues the theme of each night a little bit warmer than the last. Instead of the lower 60s, it’s middle 60s under clear skies. Patchy fog may develop once again.

Tomorrow will be warm and may be an early glimpse of summer. Temperatures will climb fast reaching the upper 80s for highs. A few spots tomorrow may hit the 90 degree mark.

Changes will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak cold front enters our area. This may give us a few showers, but most will stay dry. By Wednesday through the rest of the week temperatures will be a little closer to average while each day brings more sunshine.

A more potent cold front arrives on Friday night into Saturday. This will bring a higher rain chance, but rain from this front looks to only be scattered in nature with a few thunderstorms being possible. By the end of the weekend, temperatures could be a little below normal. Stay tuned!

