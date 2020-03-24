Building Warmth with Little Rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday Morning. The day begins mild with a few pockets of patchy fog, but fog won’t be a widespread issue. Thanks to a steady and sometimes breezy south wind, it will be a muggy day as well.

Humidity will be high and rain chances will be low today. Highs will reach the lower 80s along the i-10 corridor, middle 80s farther inland, and upper 70s at the beach. Tonight won’t bring many changes compared to last night. That means lows in the middle and upper 60s and patchy fog.

A high pressure ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere will begin to build across the Gulf Coast today and tomorrow. This will lead to a stretch of very warm temperatures and low rain chances for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will reach the middle and even upper 80s with lows staying in the 60s!

A pattern change will be on the way this weekend. A cold front will be able to move in and this will lead to a slight bump in rain chances along with a slight dip in temperatures. The best chance for rain appears to be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Forecast models are showing a more seasonable start to next week with highs in the 70s and highs in the 50s which is where we should be for this time of year.