MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting out with temperatures in the upper 40s along the Gulf Coast. You will notice building clouds as we head throughout the afternoon. A bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph and a sustained southeast wind will pick up to 10-15 mph. Highs will get a boost reaching the upper 60s to near 70. Rain will stay away throughout your Tuesday.

The weather pattern will become quite active starting Wednesday. A slow-moving cold front will boost moisture across the Gulf Coast. Showers and storm chances will increase. The highest chance will come Thursday as the cold front slides through.





We are under a SLIGHT RISK FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL on Thursday. We could see an increased risk of flooding. We are also under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (level 1/5) on Thursday. A thunderstorm could have the potential of becoming strong and produce damaging winds or a tornado.

Temperatures looks to get quite chilly again by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see another system bring some rain back into the forecast by the end of this weekend.