Building Clouds this morning, Weather Aware Saturday Morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. We are seeing streaming clouds into our region and heading towards the afternoon we will be mostly cloudy.

Southeast winds will increase during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 70s. A shower or storm will be possible after 10 PM. Most of the day will be dry, the rain chances are around 20% heading towards the late evening.

Storm chances will rise Saturday. It will be a WEATHER AWARE DAY. Storms that move through Saturday could produce damaging winds, hail, or a brief tornado. This will be followed by a stretch of quiet and warm weather. Highs will reach the 80s by Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s.