Building clouds, front passing tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are warming up to the mid to upper 60s with building clouds and humidity this afternoon.

Today rain chances will be low around 10% with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph possible this afternoon. We will see a slight rise in rain chances overnight with overcast skies.

A strong low pressure is developing over the central plains and will cross over the Ohio River Valley brining winter weather up North and scattered showers down South. Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of scattered showers throughout the start of your Sunday.

We will be in the warm sector of the system with highs in the low 70s and surging humidity. An isolated thunderstorm is possible tomorrow but mainly showers in the forecast. By 1 pm Sunday afternoon we should be drying out with a lovely and chilly Sunday evening ahead.

Starting out next week highs will be in the low to mid 50s with lows near freezing Tuesday morning. The next system with rain will come by the end of next week.