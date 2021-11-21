Building clouds, Front passing overnight with scattered showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon, Gulf Coast! A warmer afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s today with partly cloudy conditions.

Throughout the day we will stay dry. Another front is slowly approaching the region later this evening. There is a 30% chance of rain overnight tonight into tomorrow.

Skies should become sunny by Monday afternoon and temperatures will fall. The coolest day next week will be Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Another warm-up will come in time for Thanksgiving.