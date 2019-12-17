Brrr! Colder air through the middle of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A colder air mass has plunged into the Gulf Coast and it looks to stick around for the next few days.

Skies are likely to remain mostly cloudy through the evening with clearing expected through the overnight hours. Stiff breezes out of the north and northwest will add an extra level of chill. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 30s overnight, but when factoring in the breezy wind, it will feel like the lower and middle 20s. Make sure you hang onto the heavier jackets tonight.

High pressure looks to keep the4 Gulf Coast dry and chilly for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will run well below average with morning lows in the 30s, with some spots below freezing Thursday morning. Highs will reach the lower and middle 50s.

Clouds will increase for Friday as our next rainmaker develops. An area of low pressure will develop in the Gulf and spread rain across the region. Light to moderate rain is likely for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.