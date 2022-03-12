MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! We stayed cool throughout most of the day today with temperatures only reaching into the upper-40’s in most places. We had clear skies though, and those will stick around overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

We do have a FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire News 5 area as temperatures will drop into the upper-20’s. Tomorrow, we will see some warmer temperatures into the upper-50’s with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances remain low for tomorrow and overnight Sunday into Monday.

The rain does not stay away for long. There is a small chance at 10 percent for some showers during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, but Tuesday is when we will see our next jump in rain chances at 60 percent. There is a possibility of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday for portions of northwest Florida and Baldwin and Escambia counties in Alabama. The main threat will most likely be some strong winds and maybe a brief, isolated tornado. Our next big rain chance does not impact the News 5 area until Friday at a 30 percent chance of showers.