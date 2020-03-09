Breezy with a Spring Feeling

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After the Spring-Forward weekend, it’s going to feel like Spring this week.

Today starts on the cool side, but we’ll warm up quickly. Highs will reach the lower 70s in most spots. Today brings a slight 20% chance that a shower finds you with the best chance for rain in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be along and west of I-65, but there’s at least a small chance for our entire area. It’s also going to be a breezy day with a southeast wind around 10-15 mph with gusts that could reach 25 mph. Winds calm into tonight.

Rain will fade this evening, but we’ll keep a small 10% chance for rain through the overnight. With higher humidity, lows tonight will only fall to the upper 50s and low 60s which is about 10 degrees above averages.

With a continuing south wind, moisture will continue to pump in. A cold front moving across the central half of the country will lead to a bump in rain chances tomorrow. The rain chance will go to just under 50%. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s.

Instead of the cold front moving through, it will stall out before getting close to us. This will lead to spring-like humidity and a slight chance for rain sticking with us through mid-week. By the end of the week, we’ll approach 80 degrees with a small rain chance each day.