Breezy Wednesday ahead with chilly mornings to follow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was a cloudy Fat Tuesday across the Gulf Coast. If you are begging for some sunshine, then good news! A sunny and bright streak will begin Wednesday.

A stream of clouds will stick around through the late evening, but these clouds should begin easing out by sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to fall, and the region will likely wake up to upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday. Breezes will stay light.

Another cold front will sweep across the Gulf Coast Wednesday. This will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine, along with a sharp increase in the winds. Northwest breezes will hover around 15-20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Although a stray shower is possible, the rain chance will hover at 10% or less. Highs will climb into the lower 60s. Skies will clear out quickly Wednesday evening as a much cooler air mass begins to settle in.

Get ready for some chilly mornings. The Gulf Coast will wake up to lower and middle 30s Thursday and Friday morning. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s. The pattern will remain dry and seasonable through the weekend.