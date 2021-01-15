Breezy as Cooler Air Moves In

Good morning Gulf Coast. There’s a cold front moving through this morning to bring back below average temperatures. Out the door an extra layer is warranted as the day starts chilly. Today will be a breezy, sunny, and cool day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Along and south of I-10 we could see low 60s. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 mph.

Tonight will turn cold and while winds will ease a bit, it will still be breezy at times. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s along and north of I-10. At the coast, it’s lows in the upper 30s.

For the weekend we get cold mornings and cool afternoons with sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s and on Sunday it’s mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow night we will see lows drop to near the freezing mark.

Temperatures remain cool for Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, but a warming trend will begin as an area of high pressure builds in. On Monday highs will approach 60, then by Thursday, we could approach the 70-degree mark as we bring back a chance for showers.