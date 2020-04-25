Breezy and sunny afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We have a streak of sunshine on the way! This morning we are sitting in the low 60s.

Another cold front will swing through the region this afternoon but will not bring any rain with it. We might see a few clouds this morning but heading into the afternoon we will be mostly sunny.

We will be breezy as well with winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Our temperatures will be in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow our high temperature will be 77 degrees. A high pressure will move into the region and sit pretty over the SE for the next few days. Morning lows will drop into the middle 50s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.