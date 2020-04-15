Breezy and Cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday morning we are halfway through the week. This morning will be cool and a few may need a sweater as a few spots will be in the middle and upper 40s around daybreak. Skies begin partly to mostly cloudy, but the chance of any rain finding you is low, only around 10%.

The stalled-out front to our southeast that kept areas east of I-65 warmer yesterday will get a push into the central Gulf as a drier and cooler air mass moves in. Temperatures will be slower to warm up than they have in a while as most only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s which is about 5-10 degrees below normal! That’s even with us transitioning to a mostly sunny sky. It should feel lovely today, get outside and enjoy it if you can. There will be a steady breeze out of the north at 10-15 mph. Stronger winds are expected near the coast. The weather pattern will stay nice and quiet for Thursday with highs moderating into the mid 70s.

The high pressure will begin to move away to the east Thursday into Friday. This will lead to winds returning out of the south and our humidity will begin to rise. Rain chances increase Friday with just a few pop-up showers. Scattered showers and storms are expected for Saturday and Sunday as another area of low-pressure races across the southeast. By Monday another high pressure settles in and we’re back to sunshine with near-average temperatures.