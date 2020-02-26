Breezy and Cooler with Spotty Showers Today, Then Colder to End the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We’ve turned the page from Mardi Gras to Ash Wednesday and changes weather-wise are on the way.

Today begins on the cool side and we won’t warm up too much. This afternoon will only bring highs in the lower 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance a shower finds you. By this afternoon rain chances will go down and winds will pick up out of the north. Wind gusts could reach to 30 mph as colder air moves in. Our skies clear out tonight and the temperature will drop fast. We’ll start tomorrow in the mid-30s with the potential for a light freeze inland. Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine, but we’ll only warm to the mid-50s.

For the rest of the week into the weekend our weather won’t change too much. Be prepared for cold morning and cool afternoons. Each day will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures slowly moderating to seasonable averages by the end of the weekend with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the 40s. It won’t be until next wee we see our next chance for rain.