Breezy and Chilly Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! There is a stalled frontal boundary over our region that could produce a stray shower throughout your Saturday and Sunday. For the most part the cloudy skies will stay persistent but rain chances will be overall low.

Temperatures throughout your Saturday afternoon will slowly reach the upper 40s for our inland communities and low 50s near the coast. We have breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible throughout your day. This will make the air around you feel like we are sitting in the low 40s.

Clouds will linger Sunday with a small rain chance. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible by the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

More rain will com Monday along with a few thunderstorms. That will be followed by what will likely be the coldest air of the season. Temperatures on the Gulf Coast will bottom out in the lower 20s Tuesday morning with wind chills in the teens and possibly single digits.