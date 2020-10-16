Breezy and beautiful afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! A cold front is just exiting our region. The chance for rain is little to none for the rest of the day.

This afternoon our highs are in the low 70s! Its going to be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible behind the front. That north wind will pump in the dry air this afternoon! We will see a few extra clouds at times, but still a good bit of sunshine. This weekend highs will reach the lower and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A stronger breeze is likely. Temperatures will run below seasonal norms for Saturday.

The morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s.Highs will reach the lower 70s. Temperatures moderate slightly into the early half of next week before our next front arrives. In the tropics there is one area in the western Atlantic that has a low (30%) chance of development.