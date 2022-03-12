MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A very breezy day ahead with a Wind Advisory in effect until 6 pm. Pensacola recorded a max wind speed of 54 mph this morning. In Mobile a max wind speed of 47 mph was recorded. We could see wind speeds greater than 40 mph throughout the rest of the day. Take it slow on the roads! Wind chill temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

A Gale Warning is in effect until 6 pm with seas 7-10 feet offshore. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for NW Florida this morning. Surf is greater than 7 feet. Double red flags will be flying along the coast. Single red flags for coastal Alabama.

Tomorrow we will see the wind calm down but our temperatures will remain chilly. A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight until 9 AM on Sunday with temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. Make sure to protect plants, pipes, pets and practice fire safety. Highs will be in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunny skies.

Remember that daylight saving time begins tonight and we spring forward! Make sure to set your clocks one hour forward before bed tonight.