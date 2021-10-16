Breezy afternoon, Cool down tonight!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you are ready for some fall weather! Clear skies are in the forecast this afternoon with breezy conditions. We could see wind gusts up to 25 mph around town throughout the day.

By the evening the wind should calm down to around 10-15 mph. We will be COOLING DOWN with temperatures dipping into the low 60s by 8 pm and lows in the upper 40s on Sunday morning! Tomorrow afternoon our highs will be warming to the low to mid 70s. The dry streak and cool conditions will continue into next week.