Break out the umbrellas! Higher rain chances arrive Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has experienced a chilly stretch over the last few days. Temperatures will warm up a bit ahead of our next chance of scattered rain.

Clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the evening and overnight hours as mid and high-level moisture rises. Temperatures will stay cool, but not nearly as cold as recent nights. Overnight temperatures will hover in the lower 40s with a light east breeze. A few showers will be possible through the night and into Thursday morning.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday. This will lead to increasing moisture and higher rain chances. Scattered rain will be likely after 11am with a few isolated storms possible. Highs will hover in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will continue into the evening with rain chances winding down by sunrise Friday.

Drier air will work into the region through Friday and Saturday. Look forward to seasonable temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another small rain chance will arrive Sunday.