Break in the rain, more to come tomorrow
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- After this morning’s severe weather things are calming down. Most of the rain is situated off the coast over the Gulf of Mexico. Other than a few stray showers the rest of the evening will be mostly dry as we cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.
The unsettled pattern will be sticking around though. We’ll see more rounds of storms with breaks in-between in the next couple of days. With all the rain these past several days, flooding will continue to be a concern. Any storms we get tomorrow aren’t likely to be as strong compared to today, but a few strong storms look possible east of I-65 Saturday.
Rain chances will finally begin to run lower by the end of the weekend as temperatures stay below average. Early next week looks mostly dry.