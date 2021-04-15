Break in the rain, more to come tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- After this morning’s severe weather things are calming down. Most of the rain is situated off the coast over the Gulf of Mexico. Other than a few stray showers the rest of the evening will be mostly dry as we cool into the upper 50s and low 60s.



FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL SATURDAY – FLOOD WARNING FOR MOBILE COUNTY UNTIL 9:30 PM

The unsettled pattern will be sticking around though. We’ll see more rounds of storms with breaks in-between in the next couple of days. With all the rain these past several days, flooding will continue to be a concern. Any storms we get tomorrow aren’t likely to be as strong compared to today, but a few strong storms look possible east of I-65 Saturday.

Rain chances will finally begin to run lower by the end of the weekend as temperatures stay below average. Early next week looks mostly dry.