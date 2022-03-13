MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winter is not over just yet! A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 am this morning along the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s for our inland communities and low to mid 30s along the coast.

Daylight Saving Time began this morning so make sure to set those clocks one hour ahead this morning. Sunrise was at 7:05 AM earlier this morning and sunset will be a 7:00 PM!

It’s one of those days where it will be hard to find a cloud in sight. We have beautiful conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Monday will be nice and quiet with a few more clouds by the evening and a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle.

Tuesday our next front will be passing with a line of showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. We are not under a threat of severe weather. We will not be cooling down behind the front with highs in the low to mid 70s. St. Patrick’s Day looks pleasant with sunny and 75!