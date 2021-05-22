Beautiful Weekend Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf coast! We are having a lovely start to our weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s but as we head to the afternoon we will be sitting in the mid 80s.

There is a stretch of beautiful, dry weather for the next week ahead. It might be a tad breezy throughout your weekend with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. A warming trend with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday and low 90s by Monday.

TROPICS: Subtropical Ana has formed in the Central Atlantic. Ana poses no threat to the United States. There is an area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf that has a low chance of further development. No chance of heading towards the Central Gulf.

