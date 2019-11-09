Beautiful Sunday, cold coming next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday, Gulf Coast!

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows dropping into the 40’s for most areas. Tomorrow we will warm back up to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with sunny skies!

Next week, we start to see a pattern change Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front will approach our area from the west. This is our strongest cold front of the season and will pack quite a punch temperature-wise. As this front passes early Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop to near freezing by Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, most of us will be waking up in the 20’s with feels-like temperatures in the upper teens. You can expect some showers and thunderstorms ahead of the cold front, but those should be out of the area by Wednesday.

The tropics are quiet for now.