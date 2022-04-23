MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A beautiful weekend in store with nothing but sunshine! A High pressure is dominating the southeast which will keep the rain away until next week. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s with the warmer temperatures inland.

A cold front will approach the region Monday night into Tuesday. Thankfully, we do not anticipate strong or severe storms. There is only a few showers possible. Then we are back to sunshine by Thursday. The warm temperatures will stick around.