Beautiful start to the week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon Gulf Coast! Plenty of sunshine with only a few clouds in store today with highs getting into the low 70s this afternoon. The dry weather will stick around for the next few days!

Highs will be staying in the low to mid 70s over the enxt few days. Expect clouds to start building on Wednesday with our next front passing on Thursday. The front wont bring a lot of rain with only a 20% chance of isolated showers on Thursday.

Overcast skies will stick around on Friday which will keep our temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s! A cooldown to end the week with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s this weekend.