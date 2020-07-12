Beautiful start, Isolated strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are weather aware today as scattered thunderstorms is expected to move through our region this afternoon. A few of these storms could produce damaging winds.

This morning our temperatures area in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are under a heat advisory this afternoon for a portion of our area as heat index values could range up to 110 degrees. Overall this afternoon we have a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms. This afternoon our high temperature is 96 degrees. Next week we have low chances of rain with above average temperatures in the mid 90s.

