Beautiful start, classic afternoon summertime thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out our morning mostly dry with scattered louds. There are a few areas that are seeing patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This afternoon we will see scattered thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will sit in the upper 90s, with some of our inland communities feeling close to 100 outside. Stay hydrated!

There is a moderate risk for rip currents down by the coast. Monday we will see rain chances around 30% in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

We are also monitoring an area in the southern Gulf that has a medium chance for development over the next five days. It is too early for many details but we will keep you updated!