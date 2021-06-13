Beautiful start, classic afternoon summertime thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out our morning mostly dry with scattered louds. There are a few areas that are seeing patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This afternoon we will see scattered thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will sit in the upper 90s, with some of our inland communities feeling close to 100 outside. Stay hydrated!

There is a moderate risk for rip currents down by the coast. Monday we will see rain chances around 30% in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

We are also monitoring an area in the southern Gulf that has a medium chance for development over the next five days. It is too early for many details but we will keep you updated!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories