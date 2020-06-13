Beautiful Start, A stray afternoon thunderstorm possible

MOBILE, ALA. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a lovely weekend in store for you. Walking out the door this morning it feels comfortable with low dew points and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Heading into the afternoon there is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm mainly by the coast. This is where the sea breeze will meet the NE winds and a few of those thunderstorms could produce moderate downpours and lighting. A pop up shower is possible for our inland communities as well. There is a lingering boundary on top of us that could hold thunderstorm.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat will continue throughout this upcoming week but the showers wont. Sunday we have a 10% chance of showers and then the rest of the week its little to none with mostly sunny skies.