MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The dry air is back! This means it wont feel as steamy and muggy outside. We are starting out with temperatures in the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine is in store for the weekend! Highs will easily soar into the middle and upper 80s. A wind will pick up out of the west. This will continue into Mother’s Day Sunday. Morning lows may dip into the upper 50s inland with highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will be marked by a warming trend. Afternoon highs will crack into the lower 90s with morning lows closer to 70. A weak disturbance may bring a risk for isolated showers Wednesday through Friday.