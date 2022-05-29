MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stretch of gorgeous weather for Memorial Day Weekend! Offshore and close to the coast there is a 10% chance of seeing a stray sprinkle. Mostly sunny skies with comfortable, dry conditions this afternoon.

If you have any plans to head to the beach, there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the next few days with rain chances around 10% in the morning hours. By the middle of this week, moisture is expected to rise with warmer temperatures in the low 90s and 20-30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

We are tracking a possible area of development in the Gulf of Mexico.