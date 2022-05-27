MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The forecast continues to look great as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Drier air from the west will continue to push into the Gulf Coast states. A west and northwesterly wind will continue through the evening with temperatures holding in the 70s.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for Memorial Day weekend. We anticipate ample sunshine. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with steady breezes. There will be an uptick in the humidity by Memorial Day Monday, but we will leave rain out of the forecast.

A slow and gradual increase in moisture is expected into next week. Highs will reach the lower 90s by the middle of the week with morning lows coming back up to near 70s. Small chance for showers and storms will creep back into the outlook for the end of next week.