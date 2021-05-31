Beautiful Memorial Day Ahead!
Today's Forecast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! The streak of beautiful conditions continues. There might be a few more clouds in the forecast today with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
There is no chance of rain today with a low risk for rip currents at the beach. The wind will start to switch from the south overnight which will produce a few more clouds throughout your Tuesday. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the rest of the week with a summerlike pattern underway.