MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening!

It is a clear and beautiful day along the Gulf Coast, and it has felt a lot more seasonable with our temperatures into the low-60’s this afternoon. We will cloud-free throughout the evening with temperatures dropping into the upper-30’s and low-40’s overnight. Tomorrow, we will see another small jump in the temperatures with highs up into the mid-60’s, and you may see a few clouds during the day. Monday night will be warmer as well with lows only dropping into the mid- to upper-40’s.

Our temperatures and our rain chances will start to climb through midweek with our biggest rainmakers on Wednesday at a 50 percent and Thursday at a 60 percent chance of rain. Showers and storms will be possible on both days, so we will continue to monitor that potential over the next few days. After the showers and storms pass, we can look forward to another beautiful weekend with cooler temperatures.

Have a great week!