Beautiful end to the week, Storms and colder air for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Stunning weather continues over the Gulf Coast with ample sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We are tracking our next big weathermaker for the weekend.

High pressure will remain in control over the Gulf Coast. Skies will remain crystal clear through the evening and into the night. Temperatures will stay cool, but close to seasonal norms. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We are set up for another stunner weather wise on the Gulf Coast. Wea anticipate sunshine with highs climbing back into the middle 60s. A few high clouds will roll in late in the day.

A strong storm system will roll through the Deep South Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will bring a batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast after 11 AM. A few strong and severe storms will be possible along coast Baldwin County and our Northwest Florida Counties. Damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado will be possible. Highs will approach 70 early in the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall through the evening after the front moves through.

A shot of cold air will come Sunday. Morning temperatures will hover in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Clouds will linger through the day with temperatures struggling to get to 50. Temperatures will warm up through the middle of next week.