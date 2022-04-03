MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! We have a lovely day in store with nothing but sunshine and seasonable temperatures! We are starting out in the mid 40s and will warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Monday will stay mild with highs in the upper 70s and the low 80s with mostly clear skies. We could see a stray Thunderstorm during the evening hours. A line of showers and thunderstorms will enter our area Tuesday morning throughout the afternoon. We are under a slight risk of severe weather, level 2/5, and we could see a brief tornado or damaging winds. We will also see heavy rain along the front.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well before cooling off and clearing out as we approach next weekend.